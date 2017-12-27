Royal Air Maroc orders four Boeing Dreamliners

Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc has ordered four 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from US aviation giant Boeing for delivery at the end of next year, the two companies said Wednesday.

The new aircraft, worth $1.1 billion at list price, would allow the flagship carrier “to expand its services, especially internationally”, a Boeing statement said.

The delivery “at the end of 2018” would bring to 60 the number of planes in the airline’s fleet, an official at the Moroccan flagship carrier told AFP.

“RAM has five Dreamliner 787-8s, but these new aircraft are more efficient and have greater autonomy,” the official added.

Royal Air Maroc currently has around 3,220 employees, and serves a total of 80 destinations.

“Our ambition is to become the leading airline in Africa,” said Abdelhamid Addou, head of the Moroccan airline.

Morocco signed an agreement with Boeing in September 2016 to build a new hub for the US aerospace giant.

They agreed to create an industrial zone in the northern region of Tangier where suppliers and sub-contractors could operate.