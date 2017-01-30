One million sign petition to cancel Trump’s UK state visit

A petition demanding Britain cancel a planned state visit by US President Donald Trump passed one million signatures on Monday, following outrage over his travel ban on mainly Muslim countries.

“Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,” the petition on parliament’s website says.

“Donald Trump’s well-documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.”

Parliamentary petitions can be signed by anyone with a British postcode and those doing so are asked if they are a UK resident or citizen. Such petitions must be considered by lawmakers if they attract more than 100,000 signatures.

Last January parliament debated banning Trump from Britain following a petition signed by nearly 600,000 people, after the then White House candidate promised to drastically restrict US entry to people from Muslim countries if he became president.

Trump on Friday signed an executive order suspending the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely — and barring citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.