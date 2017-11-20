No regrets over hosting World Cup, says Qatar 2022 chief

Qatar’s most senior World Cup official said Monday there were no regrets in bidding for the 2022 tournament, despite the “abuse” it claims it has received since being chosen as host.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the eve of the five-year anniversary before the tournament starts, Hassan Al Thawadi said Qatar was right to bid for football’s premier tournament.

“It will always be worth it, it will always continue being worth it,” said Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

“We suffered abuse. Did we ever regret it? No, we will never regret it.

He added: “Anything of value will never come easy.”

Since controversially being chosen by FIFA to host the tournament in 2022, Qatar has found itself at the centre of a global storm.

It has been criticised over human rights and labour abuses and blighted by allegations of corruption.

Most recently it has found itself accused of supporting terrorism as part of a bitter dispute involving Doha and its Arabian Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, as well as Egypt.

The crisis, which threatens to destabilise the region, has seen Qatar politically and economically boycotted by those countries over its alleged support for extremist groups and relations with Iran. Qatar denies the charges.

The World Cup in Qatar starts on November 21, 2022.

Referring to the current crisis in the Gulf, Thawadi pleaded with those countries currently in dispute with Qatar to allow their fans to travel.

“We hope that the blockading nations see reason in this matter and allow for their people to be able to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

Qatar is expecting some 1.5 million fans during the tournament, the majority from the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia.