‘Lawsuits will be as convenient as online shopping!’ China launches first ‘cyber court’ to handle e-commerce disputes in virtual courtrooms

China has launched its first ‘cyber court’ today in a bid to keep up with the number of mobile payment and e-commerce disputes.

Residents of Hangzhou can register their complaints online and log onto their trial via videochat.

China is home to 731 million internet users making it the world’s largest internet market.

The court will handle cases such as online trade disputes, copyright lawsuits and product liability claims for online purchases.

Du Qian, the cyber court chief justice said:’The cyber court will offer regular people an efficient, low-cost solution to these new kinds of disputes that take place on the internet.

‘Not only will this make lawsuits as convenient as online shopping, but it will also give online shopping the same degree of judicial protection as consumption at brick-and-mortar stores.’