Japan’s ‘fishing net’ for space junk crashes back to Earth as radical mission fails

Electrodynamic ‘tether’ would to slow the orbiting rubbish and bring it lower

Hope was that the clutter would eventually enter the Earth’s atmosphere

Then it would burn up harmlessly before it had a chance to crash into the planet

700-metre long tether was due to be extended from cargo ship launched in Dec

An experimental Japanese mission to clear ‘space junk’ or rubbish from the Earth’s orbit has ended in failure, officials said Monday, in an embarassment for Tokyo.

Over 100 million pieces of garbage are thought to be whizzing around the planet, including cast-off equipment from old satellites and bits of rocket, which experts say could pose risks for future space exploration.

Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) were trying to test an electrodynamic ‘tether’ – created with the help of a fishing net company – to slow down the orbiting rubbish and bring it into a lower orbit.

The hope was that the clutter — built up after more than five decades of human space exploration — would eventually enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up harmlessly before it had a chance to crash into the planet.

The 700-metre (2,300-foot) long tether — made from thin wires of stainless steel and aluminium — was due to be extended out from a cargo ship launched in December carrying supplies for astronauts at the International Space Station.

Problems arose quickly, however, and technicians tried for days to remedy the situation but only had a one-week window to carry out the mission before the vessel reentered the Earth’s atmosphere before dawn on Monday.

‘We believe the tether did not get released’, leading researcher Koichi Inoue told reporters.

‘It is certainly disappointing that we ended the mission without completing one of the main objectives,’ he said.

The disappointment is the latest failure to hit JAXA and comes just weeks after the agency had to abort a mission that sought to use a mini-rocket to send a satellite into orbit.

The agency also abandoned a pricey ultra-high-tech satellite launched in February last year to search for X-rays emanating from black holes and galaxy clusters after losing contact with the spacecraft.

The rocket bound for the International Space Station carrying the vessel blasted off from the southern island of Tanegashima at around 10:30 pm local time (13:30 GMT).

JAXA worked on the project with Japanese fishnet manufacturer Nitto Seimo to develop the cord, which has been about 10 years in the making.

‘The tether uses our fishnet plaiting technology, but it was really tough to intertwine the very thin materials,’ company engineer Katsuya Suzuki told AFP.

‘The length of the tether this time is 700 metre (2,300 feet), but eventually it’s going to need to be 5,000 to 10,000 metre-long to slow down the targeted space junk,’ he added.

Previous experiments using a tether have been done in recent years.

At the time, a spokesman for the space agency said it hoped to put the junk collection system into more regular use by the middle of the next decade.