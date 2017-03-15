Hackers could have hijacked MILLIONS of WhatsApp and Telegram accounts using a single photo

Millions of users of the web versions of WhatsApp and Telegram messengers were put at risk of being hijacked because of a serious security flaw.

The vulnerability – which has now been patched – could allow hackers to gain control over accounts and access personal data using a malware-laced image.

The personal data at risk included conversations, contacts and shared files, as well as private messages.

Ironically, the exploit uses the very encryption which is intended to protect messages from prying eyes.

WhatsApp and Telegram both use end-to-end encryption, which is designed to make sure only senders and recipients can view the content of messages.

But an unexpected side effect of this process is that it prevents the apps from being able to check whether message contents include malicious code.

This vulnerability makes it possible for an attacker to booby-trap a file shared via the app, perhaps a meme image, with malicious code.

This would spring into action after the picture is clicked on for viewing, according to Israeli computer security firm Check Point.

The malicious code could then hijack an account and spread itself like a virus by sending infected messages to contacts.