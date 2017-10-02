Facebook to hire 1,000 human monitors to work alongside its AI to try and stamp out election manipulation

Facebook on Monday said it will hire more than 1,000 people to thwart deceptive ads crafted to knock elections off course.

The announcement came as the leading social network turned over to Congress some 3,000 Russia-linked ads that appeared to use hot-button issues to turn people against one another ahead of last year’s US election.

‘Today we are delivering those ads to congressional investigators,’ Facebook vice president of global policy Joel Kaplan said in an online post.

‘We found more than 3,000 of these ads, which ran between 2015 and 2017.

‘Many appear to amplify racial and social divisions.

Some of the ads appeared to be linked to a Russian entity known as the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg firm that employs hundreds of so-called trolls to post material in support of Russian government policies, and violated Facebook policies because they came from inauthentic accounts, according to Kaplan.

They are believed to include Black Lives Matter posts; posts depicting refugees as rapists; and posts promoting gun rights and the Second Amendment

‘Aggressive steps’ by Facebook will include hiring more than 1,000 people to bolster its global ads review teams in the coming year, Kaplan said.

Facebook also planned to ramp up investment in machine learning to identify and take down ads violating the social network’s policies.