Bus full of tourists veers off a highway in Taiwan, leaving 32 dead and 13 seriously injured

A bus full of tourists in Taiwan careered off a highway on Monday night, leaving 32 dead and 13 in hospital seriously injured.

Local media said the coach had been returning from a cherry blossom viewing trip at a farm in central Taichung when it came off a road in eastern Taipei.

A spokesperson from the local fire department confirmed that all of the passengers were Taiwanese and ‘mostly older’ on the age front.

The vehicle, carrying 45 people, was left flipped over on the verge.

Reports said the top of the motor was torn open and some of the passengers tossed out.