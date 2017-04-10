American astronaut and two Russians land safely in Kazakhstan after a 173 day mission aboard the International Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut touched down safely in central Kazakhstan Monday, following a 173-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough was accompanied by Russian space agency cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko in the earthbound Soyuz MS-02 craft.

‘Touchdown confirmed,’ said a commentator on NASA Television broadcasting the landing.

The landing took place in bright conditions at around 1120 GMT (1720 local time) close to the Kazakh steppe town of Dzhezkazgan.

Of the trio that blasted off towards the ISS together in October only Ryzhikov is completing a first mission.

Former Gulf War helicopter pilot Kimbrough spent close to 16 days on the US space shuttle Endeavour in 2008 while Borisenko was on his second ISS mission following a 164-day stint in 2011.

‘It’s really neat to be part of something this big, something bigger than ourselves … even bigger than a nation,’ Kimbrough said during a change-of-command ceremony on Sunday. ‘We get the ability up here to interact with things that actually benefit all of humanity. It’s really humbling.’