All 955 miners trapped in S.Africa rescued

All 955 gold miners trapped underground for more than a day in South Africa after a power cut were rescued unharmed on Friday, to the joy of waiting relatives.

“Everybody’s out,” mine spokesman James Wellsted told AFP, adding that there were no deaths or serious injuries.

There were “cases of dehydration and high blood pressure but nothing serious”, he said.

The miners were stuck in the Beatrix gold mine, near the central city of Welkom, for around 30 hours after a massive power outage caused by a storm prevented lifts from bringing workers on the night shift to the surface.

After several hours, engineers were able to restore power, allowing the hoist to bring up the miners — who had been trapped since Wednesday evening — in batches.

“It was stressful, there was not enough ventilation,” mineworker Mike Khonto told AFP. “Thankfully our management managed to send us food and water.”