Will Cake be ‘THE’ mobile browser for young smartphone users? Swipe right for yes

Cake Technologies, Inc is building a swipeable browser for mobiles and it appears to be gaining interest.

‘Point and click’ is starting to seem like a distant memory, as more apps and devices are adopting the ‘swiping’ motion. Cake Technologies is an early-stage, venture-backed startup that believes in, and is therefore building, browsers that allow you to swipe between search results and categories.

The ‘swipe’ is just another way that technology is progressing to give a faster and more intuitive user experience. It’s made itself hugely trendy through dating apps such as Tinder, which has gone on to make a professional networking platform called Ripple. And now that Apple has dropped the home button on their iPhone X, there’s a good chance that more will follow into a future of gesture-based interfaces.

“Web browsers haven’t changed much in the last decade, and frankly, they’re kind of boring,” says Cake founder Jase Bosarge. “Younger smartphone users have grown up with user-friendly, mobile-native apps, and it’s time for the mobile browser to catch up.”

They aren’t the only ones that want to see a change. This week they announced that they’ve received $5 million in their first significant round of venture capital financing. The funding is led by Peak Ventures, with participation from Pelion Venture Partners and Kickstart Seed Fund.

“There’s a lot of room for innovation when it comes to the mobile browser, and Cake has found a sweet spot,” said Sid Krommenhoek, partner at Peak Ventures. “Since the smartphone was introduced in 2007, storage capacity alone has increased more than 60x, yet the mobile browser has hardly changed in a decade. We see a huge opportunity for Cake to disrupt industry heavyweights by providing quicker access to search results in a way that is much more user-friendly.”

In addition to swiping, users will be able to manage their search engine results (Google or Bing) by putting their preferred results into lists, such as, shopping or news. This way they can ensure that the first X number of sites they swipe through will be relevant.

Cake is now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for users worldwide. To learn more visit