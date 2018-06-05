Why Having Goals Is Important

The Importance of Setting Goals

Having goals, no matter how long-term or short-term, can be a motivating factor that keeps you growing. For students, setting goals can help them reach their dreams, whether they’re academic goals or life goals in general. Learn more about why goal setting is so important for students.

Create a Target

By helping your child develop academic targets, they will have an easier time knowing what they’re working towards. These can even be used as a part of their long-term goals. For example, if your child wants to get into a certain university at the end of their high school career, help them set school year goals that will make this possible. By having these clear targets to aim for, your child’s studying, homework, and hard work will all have a clearer purpose, making it easier for them to stay on top of their commitments.

Learn to Manage Time

Once your child knows what they’re working towards and why, they may develop better time management skills. To encourage this, help them create a plan to reach their goals. This plan can help them know what they have to accomplish every day, every week, and every month to stay on the right track. This will encourage them to break their procrastination habit and even limit distractions.

Measure Progress

To keep your child motivated, check in on their progress every so often. Not only will this help them see their growth, it can also help them decide if they need to modify their plans. Encourage them to set short-term goals or deadlines that will allow them to evaluate whether their plans are working.

