Tips to Help Put an End to Procrastination

What Causes Procrastination and How to Stop It

If your child procrastinates often, you know just how stressful this can be. To help your child overcome their procrastination, get to know what may be causing it and how to combat it.

Not Knowing How to Complete a Task

If your child has been assigned a task but they don’t have the skills needed to complete it, they will likely put off getting started until they absolutely must complete the assignment. Most children have trouble asking for help from the teacher because they’re afraid they’ll look dumb in front of their friends. Encourage your child to get in the habit of asking questions and asking for help when they need it. Let them know that this is not a bad sign but rather an opportunity for growth and improvement. It may also help to let your child know that they may not be the only student who doesn’t understand the assignment, other students may be scared to ask for help as well. Once your child understands how to tackle the work and has the skills to do it, they won’t hesitate to get started.

Low Motivation

A lack of motivation is a common culprit when it comes to procrastination, especially if the assignment your child has to complete is part of their least favorite class or subject. To help your child get started, let them know that they probably won’t suddenly feel a stroke of motivation, so it’s best just to get it over with and move onto something more exciting. When it comes to unpleasant tasks, the motivation won’t strike until you get started, so in reality, the hardest part is deciding to do it.

Being Overwhelmed by an Assignment

A difficult assignment that is long and comprised of many parts can intimidate any student, even if it really isn't hard to do. Help your child get over the fear of tackling a large assignment by helping them break down one big task into smaller, easier to complete parts. Break down the assignment and turn it into a to-do list that your child doesn't feel intimidated by. To make things easier, spread out these smaller tasks over a few days if they have a longer time to complete the assignment.