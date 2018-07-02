Tasty Science Experiments to Try This Summer

Rock Candy Experiment

Learning can be super fun, especially when it’s hands-on. Children love being part of the process; it makes them feel like they are actually doing/learning something. Experiments are a fun way to learn, one that children will surely remember. What better time to get into experimenting than this summer? Even better if the experiments involve a tasty treat!andhas a few science experiments for you to try during the break. No, no, but still there is learning. Go ahead and turn your backyard into a science kitchen with these edible ideas.

This one will take some patience, because the results are not immediate. On the bright side, they will end up with a sugary treat. Your children will learn how crystals are formed, more or less. You will need:

2-3 cups of white sugar

1 cup of water

Food coloring

Skewers

Saucepan

Jars/ glasses

Pegs

Directions: Boil the water in the sauce pan. Add the sugar half a cup at a time until it turns into a saturated sugar solution that no longer dissolves. The more sugar it has, the more time it takes to dissolve, so be patient and try to get most of it to soften. Take the mix off the heat and allow it to cool for about 15 minutes. While it cools, pour some sugar on a plate. Then, get your skewers, dip them in a little water, and dip them on the sugar, just to coat the sick. Let them dry a little Your rock candy needs something to grow on and this is it! Add some drops of coloring to the jars or glasses. Carefully add some of the sugar solution to each jar and stir it gently to mix the color. Place a peg on each skewer and stick the skewer in the jar, just don’t let it touch the bottom. The peg will keep the skewer from moving. Now, all you have to do is be patient, the crystal will start to grow in 2 or 3 days, but you should leave it longer so it can grow bigger.

Ice Cream in a Bag

Another delicious experiment! There’s probably no one out there who doesn’t enjoy ice cream during warm summer days! You can involve math if you want to make more or less ice cream. You will need:

1 cup of whole milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of sugar

¼ cup Salt

4 cups of ice

Ziploc bags (large and small)

Music

Directions: Pour the milk, sugar, and vanilla on the small Ziploc. Make sure it’s completely zipped! Put the small bag in the large bag, cover it with the ice, add the salt, and zip it. Now shake it for around 10 minutes, don’t stop, and keep on moving. This is where the music comes in! Play something fun that inspires you to shake that bag. Scoop your ice cream into a bowl and enjoy! You can even try adding a different flavor extract or whatever topping you want.

Edible Amber Fossils

Fossils give us clues of how life used to be. An amber fossil is made when a creature or plant is trapped inside hardened tree sap. You are not using ancient creatures or tree sap, but you can make your own edible “amber fossils”. You will need:

1 package of lemon Jell-O

Red food coloring

1 ¼ cups of boiling water

Empty egg carton

Cooking spray

Bottom half of some plastic eggs

Gummy candy (these will be your animals or insects)

Directions Wash and dry the plastic eggs and place them in the egg carton. Spray each of them with the cooking spray. Now you should mix the Jell-O with the water until it’s completely dissolved. Add a few drops of food coloring and stir it. Slowly pour some of the gelatin into each egg, until they are about ¾ full. Place the carton in the refrigerator. Be careful not to let it set completely! When it’s almost, set take it out and push the gummy candy, just half way so it doesn’t touch the bottom. Place the egg carton back in the fridge; the hole the candy made will close up and disappear. Once the Jell-O is set, gently turn it over so it pops out of the plastic egg. Ta da! You’ve got a yummy “amber fossil”.

