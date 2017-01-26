Senior Tech Fair a benefit to our seniors and youth

SUGAR LAND – On Saturday, January 7th, The Missouri City – Sugar Land Chapter of Jack and Jill, partnered with Best Buy’s Geek Squad and held a Senior Tech Talk for the members at the Pinnacle Senior Community Center in Fort Bend County. Seniors were able to ask questions about their smart phones, tablets, and laptop computers. The young members of Jack and Jill, grades 6th-8th grade were there as Jr. Geeks to give some one on one help.

The room was full of learning and laughter as the seniors were able to learn at their own pace.

Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2-19 years old. The organization is dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.