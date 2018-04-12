Inaugural 2018 UH mechanical engineering alumni mixer

HOUSTON, March 26, 2018 – The 8th Wonder Brewery was buzzing with activity last Thursday as UH mechanical engineering alumni, faculty and students gathered to mingle, catch up and hear the latest updates on the Cullen College at the inaugural Mechanical Engineering Alumni Mixer.

Attendees of the March 22 mixer enjoyed free beer and hors d’oeuvres while participating in door games to win raffle prizes. Department chair Pradeep Sharma led the evening’s festivities by sharing the latest successes and happenings within the department. (-University of Houston News)