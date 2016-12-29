Delhi’s youngsters are love struck in the times of demonetisation

by Bahaar Sharma

DEHLI – ‘Tis the season for love, cheer, happiness, parties and of course, exchanging gifts. People spend weeks, if not months researching the best gift for their significant others.

Alas! From Christmas gift to a New Year promise, everything has a price tag, and that is something to worry about in the times of demonetisation. However, not to be deterred by block or bar, the young lovebirds are using every trick up their sleeves to manage enough cash to buy a gift. From standing in queues to making up excuses in front of parents, the youngsters in the Capital are making sure that nothing deprives them from the joy of giving (to the beloved).

PARENTS TO THE RESCUE

“My boyfriend’s birthday was on 20th December and I was saving up for his gift. When demonetisation was announced, I knew I couldn’t exchange my savings worth 7,000 rupees, as I had exams coming up. A college friend, who is from Indore, suggested that I tell my father to exchange the money by telling him it belongs to her. My father was happy to help and I was able to get the new currency,” says Vedika Sharma*, who studies in Miranda House.

WAITING IN LINE FOR LOVE

While some managed to get their money exchanged through parents, others were not so lucky. Nikita Singh*, from I.P. College, tells us, “My parents were quite stressed after demonetization was announced, so I knew I couldn’t approach them. I went to a bank nearby and deposited my savings worth 4000 rupees. Since the bank had run out of cash, I went to another bank. I had to stand in line for 3 hours, but I managed to withdraw the amount I needed to buy a new watch for my boyfriend.”

“I really wanted to gift my girlfriend something for Christmas and I decided on a luxury brand perfume. When demonetisation was announced the only choice I was to get my old notes exchanged over the counter. I stood in lines diligently for 5 days but still couldn’t managed to get 8,000 rupees worth of currency exchanged. So, someone got me in touch with this guy who gave me 7 grands in lieu of 8, and I was happy with that. After all, we’ve been together for 3 years,” narrates Ankit Thakur*, 21, a student of Deshbandhu College.

THE UNLIKELY HEROES: BOYFRIENDS’ PARENTS

“My parents couldn’t help and there is no way I was going to stand in those long queues. I was ranting to my boyfriend about my helplessness when he said he could ask his father to exchange my notes. I was quite surprised but I handed over my savings anyway. His father got the deed done and my boyfriend will get his gift on time,” says Aaina Mishra*, 20, who was evidently elated.

GOING CASH FREE

Some decided to switch to card-based transactions. “I missed the deadline for exchanging old notes; therefore I had no choice but to deposit my savings in my bank account. After I had done that, I forced my parents to get a debit card made for me and was able to shop hassle free for my boyfriend,” shares Yukti Sharma*, 19.

Well, what can we say? All’s well that ends well.

*names have been changed on request (-Hindustan Times)