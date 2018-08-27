Dealing With Back to School Anxiety

How to Ease Back to School Jitters

While some students may be excited by the idea of going back to school, others may struggle with it. If your child is feeling uneasy about the return of school for whatever reason, do your best to help them deal with their fears. Use these tips to get started.

Find a Solution

If you notice your child is unhappy about the return of school and even stressed about it, talk to them about it. Even if they don’t want to talk about it at first, letting them know that you’re there for them and will be there if and when they’re ready to talk can help. Once you know what’s bothering them about school, do your best to find solutions to their worries. For example, if they’re worried about not getting along with their new teacher, set up a meeting where they can get to know each other.

Focus on the Positive

Some students may not dislike school, but the end of summer break can make it look less appealing. To help them start the school year off on the right foot, help them focus on the positive. If your child is waking up in a bad mood each day because they have to go to class, stay positive and help them find something great to focus on. Pack them their favorite lunch, plan a fun after school activity, or simply tell them a fun story. Once they get home after school, ask them about their day and have them share one fun thing they did in class.

Just Listen

We often think we have to find a solution to everything, but sometimes just listening is all your child needs you to do. If your child wants to vent and share their feelings with you, simply listen. They may just need someone who’s willing to sit quietly, listen, and be there for them.

