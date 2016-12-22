Clear lake student tells how she was inspired to help IDCC

by Mallika Tripathy

Albert Schweitzer once said, “The purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others.” Currently, I am a senior at Clear Lake High School. I participate in debate, DECA, Red Cross, and many other clubs at school. I’ve grown up hearing about the importance of leaving your own mark on the world by creating an environment of positivity with a smile on your face wherever you go. It is this belief that has led me to want to create change in society to make the lives of all individuals better. I have always found great interest in pursuing my own talents to help others. One source of inspiration was hearing about the Indian Doctors Charity Clinic while my father was the President of the Indian Doctors Association.

I remember learning about how different doctors and volunteers come on Saturdays to provide free services to various patients at the Indian Doctors Charity Clinic (IDC clinic), regardless of who they are.

I was astounded to hear how dedicated these doctors were to helping others as they took time out of the only free days they get in the week (Saturday Clinic). Seeing the efforts on their part, I understood the importance of other individuals in the community helping out to ensure that the services can always be provided, which made me want to donate money to this charity organization. Three years ago, I started a business alongside my sister where we make handmade beaded jewelry and sell it at different forums. The money we have made has been donated to various charities including the Indian Doctors Charity Clinic and many other non-profit organizations. In the month of March in 2014, I organized a bake sale at school and donated over $150 to the Indian Doctors Charity Clinic. I was overjoyed to hear the appreciation from the members of the organization. This pushed me in wanting to give back to the community I grew up in, before I embarked on to college. As President of the Youth Committee in the local Indian Cultural Center of Clear Lake, I went into the year with a desire to bring a balance between cultural activities and community service projects done by the youth. We organized various events including canned food drives, clothing drives, socials, and a car wash. Using the $840.75 we ended up making throughout the course of this year, I decided I wanted to further our community service work by donating a portion of the revenue towards an organization that stood out in its efforts in giving back to the local Houston community. In my mind, the one that stood out above all was the Indian Doctor’s Charity Clinic because of its deeper meaning for me in terms of my heritage paired with its core values of kindness and selfless service. At our ICCL year-end review meeting, I was proud to announce our donation of $471 to this charity organization (Indian Doctors Charity Clinic). Nothing makes me happier than seeing smiles on individuals’ faces because of something that I have contributed towards. I am more than overjoyed to have been able to help someone else through my own actions and hope I can help many more in the years to come.

For details on Charity Clinic log on to: www.indiandoctorscharityclinic.org