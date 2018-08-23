5 Pearls of wisdom about college for students starting their first year

Readers who are college graduates offer advice to incoming freshmen who wonder if degrees are worth the hype.

by Lela Moore

Fall may not be quite in the air yet, but the school year is already beginning on many campuses. And so college freshmen, who just a few months ago tossed their high school graduation caps into the air and heard “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” begin a new season of angst.

Did I choose the right school? What should I major in? Will I ever use that major? Does anyone ever use that major?

The Times has a Facebook group for readers, and a member who is an incoming college freshman recently asked these questions. Vivian Phung, 18, who plans to major in computer science and mathematics at Bryn Mawr College this fall, said that these topics were the source of much stress “every single day” for high school students, and hoped that the group’s responses might help struggling students feel better.

More than 130 members of the group responded. Their consensus was that getting a higher education matters more than where you attain it or how you use it. Here is a condensed and lightly edited selection of the comments.

A bachelor’s degree opens doors

All the jobs I’ve had have required a bachelor’s. I don’t think I would have even gotten in the door for an interview without it.

— Asia Reid Narayan, Philadelphia

Indirectly I have used the fact that I have a degree, as my promotion into management would not have happened without one as my boss only hired those with degrees. I feel like you should get the education and if you use [it,] great but if not, it cannot hurt.

— Chris Michelier, Nashville

Think about the college’s overall environment

For my undergrad, I attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.), and majored in biomedical engineering. Now, as a Ph.D. student and aspiring engineering professor, I absolutely use this major in my career!

With that said, I do think that it is a case-by-case basis in whether it matters where you attend college. For me, attending RPI was certainly a benefit. The school itself has great name recognition for engineering, and the overall curriculum there is excellent for students desiring to pursue a professional engineering career. Additionally, I was able to pursue independent research as an undergraduate and develop close relations with my professors. All of these factors enabled me to further my career and pursue a BME Ph.D. at a leading institution.

However, for people that are not set on a career path, or are less career-centric (which is totally O.K.!), I do not think it matters as much where you attend college. As long as you have a degree, I feel that networking and relevant job experience is significantly more important than the college you attend, your college major, and even your college grades.

— Lexi Rindone, Maryland

I went to American University and graduated in 2015. AU is far from the Ivy League, but the extremely international cohort of students, and diverse network I was able to build have helped me land every job I’ve had in the past five years.

Every country I’ve lived in during the past five years has connected me back to my D.C. and/or AU networks. My current job in London I landed indirectly from a referral from a former classmate in D.C.

I think that over all, the caliber of the university that you went to is inarguably important, but the culture of the overall environment is more impactful.

— Nicola Brooks, London

I think where you went to college can really make a difference if the school you attend offers you a multitude of internship opportunities (and financial support for internships), career exploration opportunities, and alumni contacts. Those opportunities tend to be more prevalent in schools with large endowments.

— Heidi Schallenberg Sweeney, Scotch Plains, N.J.

After college, you never know how you’ll use your degree

I wanted to be a genetic counselor but no one at the time (early 1980s) could tell me how to become one so I majored in biology. I kicked around for a year trying to figure out what to do and hit on the idea of becoming a medical librarian so I got my master’s in library science. I decided to go back to school and get an emergency management master’s degree. And now I work as a project manager for emergency preparedness for a health care association.

It’s been a very weird and lengthy route but I’ve always been able to parlay my previous job into something new and different and somehow have kind of come full circle back to a health care association. I love being able to translate dense science into language and concepts accessible to nonscientists.

— Lisa Fenger, New York

I was a writer/performer from an early age. I switched to playwriting by earning a Shubert Fellowship as the first MFA playwright from UC Davis in California.

Little did I know that as a “financial adviser” I’d be writing and performing my own sales scripts, but that’s what I did for the next 26 years ’til retirement at age 65. My clients would say, “Lance, how did someone with your theatrical background become a financial adviser?” “Well,” I always replied, “how did Ronald Reagan become president of the United States?”

Community college was the perfect first step

I went to a community college, Orange Coast College, in Costa Mesa, Calif., because I had no idea what I wanted to — or could — do with my life. Those two years allowed me to mature and gain leadership experience though student government. I had some of my best professors there. Then I transferred to CSU Fresno, for a degree in English, then later, a master’s in American literature at CSU Long Beach.

College for me gave me the tools to examine and inquire, and it ignited my curiosity. I believe that community colleges are too often overlooked as a first step to a richer life.

— Judith Smith, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Personally, I see community college as a way to inexpensively test the waters of higher ed, as well as being a much more supportive environment. They do a lot with less funding, limited resources, and a broad range of student needs, and situations, so they are like the MacGyver of college education.

— Mandisa Washington, New York

It is never too late to finish that degree

I am a college student now. After high school many years ago, I went straight into MacMurray College as an Elementary/Deaf Ed major. A few attempts to return and seven more children later, here I am starting over! My goal is to teach at the high school level. I have learned it is never too late to return to goals which were put aside.

— Cynthia Fernstaedt, Arizona

I’m still in school, this time working on a Ph.D. Every moment of it has been spent both understanding what it means to be a doctor of social sciences studying transgender identity, as well as a transgender woman.

It’s been hell — and the greatest gift I’ve ever received.

I got a four-year fellowship to learn what it means to be myself and — hopefully — how to help other transgender people who are not as lucky as myself. Indeed, I can say with no hyperbole whatsoever that the University of Oregon has saved my life.

— Bethany Grace Howe, Eugene, Ore.

-New York Times