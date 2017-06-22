One smart novice monk!

Ahmedabad boy, Varshil Shah – who scored 99.9 percentile in Class 12 – becomes novice Jain monk

17-year-old Varshil Shah, who comes from a middle-class family, took diksha (religious ceremony that marks the initiation of Jain monks and nuns) on June 8.

The ceremony was held in Gandhinagar. “The result is as per expectations, but to attain and maintain peace, I think renouncing the world is the only way,” his uncle said.

Varshil was among the toppers in Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, which was announced on May 27.

His family follows Jainism and his father Jigarbhai is an income-tax official.

Varshil’s father and his mother, Amiben Shah are happy with his decision. The couple also have a daughter Jainini.

The family is said to closely follows the Jain principle of Jivdaya (compassion for all living beings) and things like use of electricity is restricted in the Shah household. (-TheHindu)