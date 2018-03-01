Tips for tackling age-related skin issues

Aging is a fact of life, and your skin is no exception. However, experts say that there is a lot you can do to help your skin at all stages of life.

“By spotting signs that your skin is maturing, you can take steps to intervene early, helping skin stay as healthy and youthful looking as possible,” says Dr. Roger Ceilley M.D., a nationally and internationally recognized dermatologist with over 30 years of experience.

To tackle age-related skin issues, Dr. Ceilley recommends the following tips.

• Around age 40, begin examining your skin for changes. You’ll get a better understanding of your skin’s specific needs so you can address them accordingly. Be careful not to focus only on the face, as you may wind up playing catch-up with the rest of your skin late in the maturing process.

• According to Dr. Ceilley, the levels of collagen, elastin and fatty tissue important for making skin appear plump and youthful begin to diminish as you age, causing thinner-looking skin. Help counteract this process with a moisturizing cream or lotion that contains skin-nurturing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, glycolic acid and niacinamide. These can be found in products such as DerMend Fragile Skin Moisturizing Formula from the new DerMend Mature Skin Solutions line. In addition to those ingredients, the lightweight cream also features five critical ceramides to help make skin more resilient and fresher looking.

• A well-balanced diet promotes healthy, younger-looking skin. Make sure you are eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats each day.

• Thin, fragile skin can bruise more easily. Medications such as blood thinners may leave skin especially vulnerable to bruising. To help, keep a product on-hand like DerMend Moisturizing Bruise Formula which contains a blend of ceramides, alpha hydroxy acid, arnica oil and retinol.

• Dr. Ceilley also advises using gentle, unscented products when bathing or showering. Scented soaps, cleansers and alcohol-based products can leave aging skin feeling irritated and dry. Be sure to wash gently and avoid scrubbing or over-exfoliating as this can further irritate the skin.

• Itchy skin is not only a nuisance, but it can keep you from being comfortable and prevent a good night’s sleep, which can be detrimental to one’s health at any age. Though doctors are not certain why, itchiness is a very common problem in maturing skin. To temporarily relieve discomfort, use a steroid-free, anti-itch product containing pramoxine hydrochloride 1%, which can rapidly interfere with the itch/scratch cycle, helping to calm skin and allowing you to have a better night’s sleep.

• No matter what age you are, protect your skin from the sun and use sunscreen with SPF 50 or higher. Sun exposure throughout your lifetime can cause a myriad of skin problems as you get older including skin cancer, deep wrinkles, thinning skin, dark spots and broken capillary veins.

“Your skincare should be specific to your needs,” says Dr. Ceilley. “Watch for signs of aging and then adopt a routine that addresses every inch of your skin.”

For more information, please visit www.Dermend.com or www.FerndaleHealthCare.com

By incorporating these tips along with specially-designed mature skincare products into your daily beauty routine, you can help tackle age-related skin conditions and help maintain healthy-looking skin for life. (StatePoint)