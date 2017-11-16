Shingles: What you should know

by Jing Zhou

Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) infection causes two distinct forms of disease clinically. The Primary infection with VZV is called Chickenpox which is characterized by development of different stages of vesicle lesions on different part of body such as face, trunk, and extremities. The second infection is caused by reactivation of VZV also known as Shingles. Shingles is characterized by a painful, unilateral vesicular eruption in a restricted dermatomal distribution.

CDC estimates that approximately 30% of people in the United States will experience zoster during their lifetimes. Shingles infection affects 1 million individuals annually causing substantial morbidity. Age is the most important risk factors for development of shingles. Other risk factors including underlying malignancy, patient with autoimmune disease, transplant patients, immuno compromised patients and patient with chronic lung or kidney disease. In addition, among person with shingles, the risk for post herpetic neuralgia (PHN) also increases with age. In one study, the percentage of patients with herpes zoster who developed PHN increased from 5% in those younger than 60 years to 20% in those aged 80 years or older.

The rash of shingles starts as erythematous papules which can evolve into grouped vesicles quickly. These vesicular lesions can become pustular or hemorrhagic occasionally with 3-4 days. In immuno competent patients, these lesions will crust by 7-10 days and are no longer considered infectious. Pain is another common debilitating symptom of Shingles. Approximately 75% of patients develop prodromal pain in the dermatome where the rash erupts. The pain can be described as burning, throbbing or stabbing sensation. Approximately 10 to 15 percent of all patients will develop post herpetic neuralgia which means pain persisting beyond four months from the initial onset of the rash. Individuals older than 60 years account for 50 percent of these case. Sensory symptoms can include pain, numbness, dysesthesias, and allodynia (pain precipitated by movement) in the affected dermatome.

Herpes zoster vaccination can decrease the risk of developing herpes zoster (Shingles) and post herpetic neuralgia individuals greater than 50 years of age. The United States Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend zoster vaccination for patients greater than 60 years old. It is not necessary to determine whether patient has a history of Chickenpox or shingles prior to vaccination. However, the vaccination should be delayed for 6 to 12 month after a recent shingles episodes so the vaccine can provide an adequate booster effect. In addition, antiviral such as Acyclovia and Valacyclovir should not be administered 24 hours prior the vaccination or 14 days after vaccination.

Zhou, Jing MSN ,FNP-C specializes in Family Medicine. Her clinical interests are Caring for the elderly in the Asian and under served communities. She graduated from the University of Texas, Medical Branch in 2014. She is board certified with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She speaks English and Mandarin.