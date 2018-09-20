Have diabetes? Join us for a diabetes education seminar

SUGAR LAND – If you have diabetes, it’s important to work with your health care providers to stay on top of your health. “With proactive lifestyle measures, regular health care and medication, you can limit complications from diabetes and live a long and healthy life,” said Christine Fisher, M.S.N, R.N., C.D.E., inpatient diabetes educator with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. “You’ll need to keep your blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control.”

The following steps can help you stay healthy:

• Follow a meal plan developed with your doctor or dietitian and exercise for at least 30 minutes most days

• Achieve and maintain a healthy weight

• Take medicine as prescribed

• Don’t smoke

• Visit an eye-care professional yearly for a complete eye exam

• See your dentist twice a year for exams and cleanings. Brush and floss every day

• Keep feet clean and dry; check for sores, blisters or problems every day; and treat cuts immediately

To schedule an appointment online with one of our primary care physicians, visit houstonmethodist.org/pcg/southwest or call 713.441.7265 for a physician in your area.

DIABETES EDUCATION SEMINAR

If you think you might have or are at risk for diabetes, we encourage you to join us for our diabetes education seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, in our Brazos Pavilion Conference Center. Topics of discussion will be identifying risks, methods of diagnosis, type 1 versus type 2 diabetes and living with diabetes. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit events.houstonmethodist.org/diabetes-sl or call 281.274.7500.