Five tips to stay healthy at the New Year

NEW YORK (AFP/Relaxnews) — At this time of year, when everyone tends to go overboard on fat, sugar and alcohol, it’s important to take extra care of yourself. Here are a few simple rules that will allow you to take full advantage of the holiday season.

Take care of your digestion

The day following a party is often marked by headaches and stomach pain. Acetaminophen and vitamin-C-packed lemon juice (taken on an empty stomach), are important allies in the fight against an unpleasant morning after. Deployed in tandem, they can relieve migraines and help purify the body by expelling toxins and burning fat.

Drinking lots of water with high levels of minerals and bicarbonates will forestall hangovers and counterbalance the dehydrating effects of alcohol. Green tea, and thyme, artichoke, fennel, black radish and mint infusions help cleanse the liver, while ginger, cumin and turmeric have anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial in the wake of excessive consumption of fat and sugar.

Stock up on green vegetables

No need to starve between parties. Eat plenty of green vegetables for fibre, poultry and fish for lean proteins and drink plenty of broth. At the same time, avoid coffee, sugar, alcohol, and fat, and yes, that may mean foregoing leftovers from holiday dinners.

Stay active

Start early and keep moving. Exercise promotes the release of endorphins, stimulates the cardiovascular system and burns calories. Walking or biking to work are good starting points, or if you are on vacation, set aside some time for your favourite sport.

Take a guilt-free nap

The body needs more energy to digest gargantuan dinners, so give yourself some additional rest. Even if you are at the office, you should still be able to take 20 minutes to give yourself a break.

Manage your stress

To fully oxygenate your body and avoid that worn-out look, take the time to do some deep breathing. This exercise will help you to recover your energy and it also has the added benefit of massaging your intestines: breathe in through your nose and keep your thorax relaxed while pushing out your stomach. Breathe out and allow your stomach to relax. Repeat four times.

Take a break. Breathe in while pushing out your stomach for a count of three. Breathe out through your mouth for a count of six. While breathing out, concentrate on the movement of your stomach, which will align with your spine. Repeat four times.