Rashmi Varma’s woven looks

Designer Rashmi Varma says her clothes are utilitarian yet elegant, with luxury in the crafting and details.

Rashmi Varma, who worked on her new collection for spring in collaboration with Varanasi-based weaving company Loom to Luxury. It’s a working relationship at the cutting edge of contemporary Indian fashion, where fresh interpretations of weaving and craft articulate a new Indian aesthetic. Meaning beautifully-detailed clothing that crosses continents: speaking a global language of fashion with uniquely Indian inspirations encompassing local dress, craft and weaving. Her experience as a costume designer on films, including Deepa Mehta’s Heaven on Earth in 2008 and Cooking with Stella in 2009, honed Varma’s ability in creating storytelling through a character’s clothing.