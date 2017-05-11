Its Summer… Everyone looks hotter in sunglasses

It’s that time of the year when we try and answer the eternal style conundrum: Why does nearly everyone instantly look more attractive with sunglasses on? A new research has tried to put science to sensibility.

Vanessa Brown, senior lecturer at Nottingham Trent University and author of Cool Shades: The History and Meaning of Sunglasses, found in her research that shades make everyone look attractive. Her conclusion: sunglasses give instant symmetry to your face. The dark lenses cover up any asymmetrical oddities, and research on facial attractiveness shows a clear link between symmetry and our perception of beauty.

A GLASS ACT

Designer Ritu Beri concurs, “The right pair of sunglasses help you focus on the jawline, and make it look sharp and chiselled. They hide your eyes and add a certain mystery.” Lady Gaga uses sunglasses to flaunt her quirky identity. Kanye West, Victoria Beckham, most rappers are almost never seen without their sunnies.

SHADES OF STYLE

To put the theory to test: click a selfie with and without sunglasses. More often than not, the latter will get more likes. Once you shade the eyes, you grab the eyeballs, as designer Esha Sethi Thirani puts it. “The eyes are a big source of vulnerability. Wearing sunglasses is like keeping a secret, a mystery from the world,” she adds.

Style blogger Samantha Rathore calls them a truly modern accessory. “Sunglasses give you emotional protection as well,” she says. And adds how celebrities wear it all the time to hide their vulnerability and people deploy it to hide tears too. (-Femina.in)