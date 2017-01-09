RODEOHOUSTON® WELCOMES 11 NEWCOMERS TO THE ROTATING STAGE IN 2017; INDIVIDUAL TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, JAN. 14, 10 A.M.

More than half of the star-studded entertainer lineup scheduled to perform at RODEOHOUSTON® will take the rotating stage for the first time in 2017.

“With a number of RODEOHOUSTON veterans and entertainers who are new to the rotating stage, the March entertainment schedule is set,” said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™. “Houstonians can see a diverse offering of incredibly talented artists at truly affordable prices.”

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m., through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, but fans can pre-register any time at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration to make the ticket-buying experience easier.

STAR ENTERTAINMENT

A mix of soulful blues, pop/dance music and traditional country tunes will grace NRG Stadium March 7 – 26 as the 21 entertainers set to perform at RODEOHOUSTON represent diverse musical genres.

The 2017 entertainment lineup is one of the most awarded in RODEOHOUSTON history, with a collective 209 music industry accolades, three hall of fame inductees, and three Grand Ole Opry members.

2017 LINEUP Tuesday, March 7 – First Responders Day, presented by BP Aaron Watson Wednesday, March 8 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day presented by BHP Billiton Old Dominion Thursday, March 9 Chris Stapleton Friday, March 10 – Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger Alicia Keys Saturday, March 11 Alan Jackson Sunday, March 12 The Chainsmokers Monday, March 13 Sam Hunt Tuesday, March 14 Meghan Trainor Wednesday, March 15 Thomas Rhett Thursday, March 16 Luke Bryan Friday, March 17 Fifth Harmony Saturday, March 18 Willie Nelson Sunday, March 19 – Go Tejano Day Banda El Recodo | Siggno Monday, March 20 Florida Georgia Line Tuesday, March 21 ZZ Top Wednesday, March 22 Chris Young Thursday, March 23 Blink-182 Friday, March 24 Dierks Bentley Saturday, March 25 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Championship Brad Paisley Sunday, March 26 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®, presented by Crown Royal Zac Brown Band

INDIVIDUAL RODEO TICKETS

Rodeo ticket prices range from $18 to $25, plus applicable fees. A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $100, as well as Chute Seats, for $300 or $350. Upper-level Value Wednesday tickets are $10.

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

Online at rodeohouston.com or axs.com/rodeohouston;

Register for a MyAXS account to help speed up the online purchase process at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration.

The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 30 minutes before the sale begins. The early admission into the Waiting Room will help speed up the ticketing process by allowing customers to log in to their account and enter payment information in preparation for the sale.

Beginning at 10 a.m., customers who entered the Waiting Room between 9:30 and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to enter the “store.” Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the Waiting Room.

Each performance is purchased as a separate order. To purchase another performance, the customer will return to the Waiting Room.

Please note: a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee ticket availability.

Via AXS mobile app available for Android and Apple devices;

By phone at 855.239.7207; or

In person beginning Monday, Jan. 16, at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge.

A 10-ticket purchase limit is set for all 20 performances through the first day of public sales, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

SEASON TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE (LOGE AND UPPER LEVEL)

Season ticket options start as low as $336, plus handling.

Season tickets are available online at rodeohouston.com/Tickets/SeasonTickets; or call the Rodeo Ticket Office at 832.667.1080.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a Section 501(c)(3) charity that benefits youth, supports education, and facilitates better agricultural practices through exhibitions and presentation. Since its beginning in 1932, the Show has committed more than $430 million to the youth of Texas. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and YouTube for all of the latest news. The 2017 Show is scheduled for March 7–26.