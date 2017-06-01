India Luxury Style Week Men’s Edition 2017 splash

Report by Revano Wilson

BANGALORE, Wednesday, May .30, 2017 – Akshay Kumar did not fail to show off his martial arts skills and extol the virtues of fitness even as he walked the ramp at India Luxury Style Week Men’s Edition

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar wowed attendees with his style and charisma at the opening of the second edition of The India Luxury Style Week Men’s Edition 2017 at Indiranagar Club Grounds recently.

The star, who walked the ramp for designer Ramesh Dembla in a three-piece grey and black suit, flaunted his accessories for the occasion – shades and a Nunchaku, with which he showcased some of the martial arts skills he is known for, much to the appreciation of his fans. The event also saw Dembla present his latest collection, ‘Grunge’, where he experiments with colours and fabric types to bring a contemporary take to the style.

Akshay took some time to speak about his relationship with Bengaluru. “Bengaluru is very special to me, as my first film was shot here and it was Ramesh’s father who financed it,” he said, adding, “We’ve been good friends for quite a long time,” before proceeding to banter with the designer on whether his films had caused the latter’s father any loss.

The actor also stressed the importance of fitness.“I performed with the Nunchaku to promote fitness because I want everyone to be fit and to stay healthy.”

The five-day India Luxury Style Week Men’s Edition, 2017, which concluded on Sunday, brought together the most illustrious designers from across the country to showcase the hottest looks in menswear. (The Hindu)