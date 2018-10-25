Coldplay releasing live album, concert film along with doc

A week after announcing plans to release the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” Coldplay have announced they’re also readying a live album and concert film capturing their tour in support of the same album.

The combined live album/live concert film release, called the Butterfly package, will feature the album “Live in Buenos Aires,” recorded on November 15, 2017, the final night of the band’s A Head Full Of Dreams Tour. The 24-track album will mark the first time a Coldplay concert has been released in its entirety.

The accompanying two-hour concert film, “Live In São Paulo,” was filmed a week earlier, on November 8, 2017.

The Butterfly package will likewise include the already announced documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” spanning the entire career of the stadium-filling British rock band. The story will track the band’s full journey, from humble origins to superstardom, while showcasing live footage from their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour, backstage footage and 20 years’ worth of archival materials.

The documentary, live album and concert film will be released on December 7 on CD, DVD, vinyl and digital. The full Butterfly package is available to pre-order as a 2DVD/2CD set or a 2DVD/3 gold vinyl collection, while standalone 2CD edition of “Live In Buenos Aires” is also available.

– Relaxnews