Actress Suhasini Maniratnam set to perform in Houston

A sprightly young girl was often accompanied to Kalaimamani K.J. Sarasa’s Bharatanatyam dance class by her aspiring actor uncle. Soon he became a famous movie star and she subsequently blossomed into a brilliant actress, like her illustrious uncle Kamalahasan and her father, Charuhasan, Dance was relegated to the back burner as her acting career became more demanding. But now, after numerous awards, marriage to the legendary director Maniratnam, and a satisfyingly successful acting career, Suhasini is dipping her toes into dance again, but from a different perspective. She will be seen as the Sutradhari (Storyteller) in ANTARAM, a dance theatre production that also features Krithikha Subrahmanian, who will be performing (Bharatanatyam) Gopika Verma (Mohini Attam), and Yamini Reddy (Kuchipudi). This wonderful trio brings to life great iconic women characters such as Andal, Kannagi and Vasavi. Their stories are woven together into a beautiful fabric through the theatrical interpretations by Suhasini, the storyteller. The eclectic mosaic of songs reveals the artistry of great music composers – A.R. Rahman, Rajkumar Bharathi, O.S. Arun, Hyderabad Brothers, and Arun Gopinath. A work of art as diverse and exquisite as a Texas quilt, ANTARAM promises entertainment that will cater to different artistic pallettes. The English narration by Suhasini gives an excellent dramatic effect while simultaneously explaining the content of the songs which are in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Sanskrit. Krithikha Subramanian, a disciple of the great Bharatanatyam dancer-guru Sudharani Raghupathy, Gopika Verma, one of India’s foremost exponents of Mohini Attam, and Yamini Reddy, daughter and disciple of the famous dancing duo, Raja and Radha Reddy, work in great harmony and their excellent chemistry is very obvious in this most unique presentation. where dance and drama come together to celebrate great women in history and mythology.

ANTARAM is brought to you by Samskriti, and will take place at MATCH Houston, 3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002 on October 28, 4 PM. Tickets are VIP, $50 and $25, and are available at www.matchouston.com / (713) 521-4533 (MATCH box office). For further information, go to www.samskritihouston.org or call or (832) 275-9658.