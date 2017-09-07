Your Horoscope for the Week of September 08, 2017

As per Indian Vaidic Astrology, Moon sign is considered, in which Every Rashi has Control over certain letters, which are initials of your name.

Where as in Western System of Sun Sign, all the people born in one month belongs to the same sign. For Example: Every year approximately around 21 of March to 20 th April The Sun is moving in the Aries Constellation. So all the people born in that month belongs to the Sign of Aries. If you were born in between those two dates then you are an Aries Born.

Aries (A,L,E) 21 March to 20 April

Your intuition will benefit you for any creative or artistic work you may do. However, your practical reasoning ability and your ability to focus on the here and now are diminished. Your judgment regarding concrete matters is a bit fuzzy at this time, so you may wish to delay making important decisions. Your desire for love and affection, as well as beauty and pleasure, is strong now and you act on feelings and creative impulses more readily than usual.

Taurus(B,V,U)21 April to 20 May

This is a good time to open up with others, share ideas, and come to a group consensus. Thoughts turn to parenting, nurturing, and providing assistance to those you love and care about. You may have a great deal of contact and communication with family members, relatives, and siblings at this time, in greater part because they need guidance, advice, or help. This is a good period to make schedules or arrangements with those who live with you as to the handling of domestic or personal responsibilities.

Gemini (K,CHH,GH) 21 May to 20 June

Clear away any imperfections in your work routines and endeavors. You may need a work environment free of distractions and chaos in order to work with more productivity and efficiency. If your creative energy and imagination is given room to flourish, then you will truly feel dedicated to your job responsibilities and duties. You may envision greater possibilities or yearn for idyllic work conditions where your dreams are automatically fulfilled. Since you are highly susceptible to the influence of others, you may be swayed by their ideas.

Cancer (D,H) 21 June to 22 July

Feeling less competitive and ambitious about practical matters. The world of art, music, or mysticism is very appealing to you now, and if you have talent in any of these areas, this can be a creative and fruitful time for you. However, the negative possibilities for you now are being undisciplined, slack, indefinite, or wasting time and energy. This is a time for getting a little wild with friends, going dancing, or doing something out of the ordinary that is fun. You meet interesting new people and are more open to people who are quite different.

Leo(M) 23 July to 22 August

Pleasant interactions with anyone you meet this time . This helps strengthen bonds of affection at this time. Others will like to talk & listen to you. You will be able to pour sweetness in your wordings, not for your selfish motive but for happiness of others. You may be doing a lot of thinking about your relationship and may even feel inclined to discuss issues of commitment and trustworthiness with your mate. The activities you share with your spouse or loved one may center around intellectual interests and pursuits as well.

Virgo(P) 23 August to 22 September

Conversations and sharing plans and ideas with others are very fruitful now. You understand what others are telling you, and you make yourself clearly understood also. This is a favorable time for getting your message across to others via writing, speaking, or advertising. Your mental processes are speeded up now. You grasp new concepts very easily, but you tend to be impatient with slower minds or the usual, predictable routine. Nervous restlessness, impulsive or erratic behavior or speech, or coming to a conclusion too quickly are likely.

Libra(R,T)23 Sept to 22 Oct

An enthusiastic or wholehearted approach to your partnership is one way in which you will express your feelings to a mate or lover. You may give the impression now that you are seeking more fulfillment, commitment, stability, and teamwork in love relationships. You will go that extra mile to insure that you can be relied upon to deliver any promises, pledges, or obligations in the partnership. If you are unattached at the present time, you may attract a new love interest or search earnestly for a meaningful relationship.

Scorpio(N,Y)23 Oct to 21 Nov

Inspiration from elders will key issues for coming days. You are likely to feel the urge to do something completely out of character now. Don’t fight the urge. Let yourself be a little “crazy”; this is a good time to break out of your accustomed ways of acting and be more humorous or eccentric. Your imagination is charged now. Any artistic endeavors are imbued with a new spirit of originality and inspiration. Your thinking is much less conservative and cautious now, and you can tap intuitive and creative resources that will surprise even yourself.

Sagittarius(BH,F,DH,TH)22 Nov to 21 Dec

Your imagination will be dynamic and you are able to find picturesque words and images to convey your thoughts. This is an excellent time for creative writing. It is also a good time for receiving counseling or consultation for issues of personal concern. This is also a good time for any work of an artistic kind because your imagination and sensitivity are high. Philosophical, spiritual, psychic, and religious topics also appeal to you now, and you can become much clearer about philosophical issues.

Capricorn(KH,J)22 Dec to 20 Jan

You being more sympathetic and understanding of others now & You are willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, and you are not as strong as usual. Even if you are normally very understanding and tolerant of other people’s foibles, you are able to reach a better rapport with others and be less resistant and defensive when others disagree with you or act in ways that are not agreeable with you. This is an excellent time to openly talk with anyone that you do not feel comfortable with and do not have a good rapport with.

Aquarius(G,S,SH) 21 Jan to 19 Feb

Greater dedication and commitment toward your work and occupation. If you balance this with your personal goals in life, you can achieve an enormous sense of satisfaction and higher prestige at work. This can be a time when career matters take major precedence over your personal affairs. However, no matter how strong your ambitions are there may be a price to pay in your primary relationships. Caution should be exercised if loved ones are feeling alienated and ignored. Also, a new job could begin during this period.

Pisces(D,CH,Z)20 Feb to 20 March

The circle of your close friends will be important to you. This is not a time for solitary activity. Sharing, harmonizing are the themes now. However, if you are not happy in your personal life, your problems may seem especially pressing at this time. Children’s education drive is quite strong, and you may be more concerned with satisfying your caring desires being sensitive parent. All interactions with co-workers of the opposite sex are inclined to be tense right now.

Prepared By:

Hardik Vyas : Astrologer, Vaastu & Gem Stone Consultant

Cell : 832-298-9950, Web : www.toaskfuture.com