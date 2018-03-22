Work from the Heart

Leadership is not one person trying to oversee and direct everyone but a person standing up for his team.

– Bob Patel

By Kirti Balaji

HOUSTON – On March 3, 2018, the Youth Leadership Development Program of Houston’s class of students had the privilege of listening to Mr. Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel speak about his career path. Mr. Patel is the chief executive officer of LyondellBasell which is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Mr. Patel offered the high school students interesting insight and philosophies of overcoming adversities.

Mr. Patel moved to the United States as a young kid. He earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Ohio State University, and he pursued a Master of Business Administration due to his curiosity of the business side of engineering. Mr. Patel always followed his career path based on his interests. He worked hard to get a job in the type of engineering he wanted.

Mr. Patel talked about accepting all the tasks he was presented with, even moving half way around the world because he thought he would have something to offer to the company and he wanted to learn from the experience.

Mr. Patel has had leadership positions based in the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United States. His humble nature was evident in the way he put his workers first as described through when he wanted to offer his people financial benefits for moving to a new country for the company. Mr. Patel also inspired us with his charismatic personality when he talked about his ability to work with a team. He told us that explaining ideas to people who disagree is the best way to prove your point.

Mr. Patel’s values can be seen through the vision of his company. LyondellBasell believes in the power of many and continuous improvement. He views hardships through the impact lenses from the Harvard Business Review. He looks to what positive effects his actions will have on his company and workers. He assured yldp’s class that leadership is not one person trying to oversee and direct everyone but a person standing up for his team.

Mr. Patel’s speech inspired us, high school students, to work together as a team in order to prosper. Ultimately, a solid team working together with hardworking leaders is what makes companies such as LyondellBasell excel.