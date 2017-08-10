Willowridge High School students, staff to begin 2017-18 school year at Marshall HS

Temporary relocation necessary due to mold remediation process underway

FORT BEND ISD (August 9, 2017) – Willowridge High School students and staff members will begin the 2017-18 school year at Marshall High School as cleanup efforts continue at the WHS campus. The school year begins on August 22, and the District is planning a Community Forum and Celebration on Wednesday, August 16, so that the community can learn more about the District’s efforts to support students and staff members in both communities. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Marshall High School (1220 Buffalo Run, Missouri City, TX 77479).

Fort Bend ISD district leaders, working closely with the WHS administrative team, weighed several options as they considered an alternate location for the start of the year, working to ensure the best possible learning environment for students and staff members. The safety and security of students is paramount, as well as identifying a facility that could absorb all Willowridge students and staff. Both campus leaders are dedicated to creating a learning environment based on unity, partnership and respect.

“Our top priority is to provide a safe, supportive, and positive learning environment for each student from the very first day of school,” said FBISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre.

“The WHS administrative team worked with us to weigh several options and selected Marshall High School based on its proximity, capacity and the positive relationships that already exist among students and staff. I am especially pleased by the way both the Marshall and Willowridge communities have joined together to provide a solution that is in the best interest of ALL students in both communities.”

For more information about the WHS Mold Remediation efforts and daily updates, please visit www.fortbendisd.com/WHSmoldremediation.