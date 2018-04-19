Williams Trace Boulevard Replacement Complete

Sugar Land, TX – The city of Sugar Land recently completed the reconstruction of Williams Trace Boulevard.

The $5.9 million project included the replacement of 1 mile of Williams Trace Boulevard from Austin Parkway to State Highway 6.

The project included a 10-foot pedestrian and bicycle path identified through years of public input as a part of the Ped-Bike Master Plan. The layout of the roadway included the four-lane road and side path with the least impact to trees along the corridor and was consistent with a professional arborists recommendation for the protection of the overall canopy along the corridor.

Other components of the project included the following items.

• A water main was replaced and a new storm sewer was constructed to facilitate effective drainage to address issues identified in a recent drainage study.

• The traffic signal at Austin Parkway was also upgraded to ornamental poles.

The project addresses the pedestrian and mobility needs of area residents. Sugar Land’s 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey identified just one issue as a high priority — traffic management, particularly along the State Highway 6 corridor. The intersection improvements at State Highway 6 and Williams Trace will assist with traffic management.