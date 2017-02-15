White House struggles to insulate Trump from Russia scandal

The White House on Wednesday struggled to contain fallout from the resignation of the US national security advisor, as Moscow denied reports of contacts between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials.

The New York Times reported that US intelligence agents intercepted calls showing that members of Trump’s 2016 campaign had repeated contacts with top Russian intelligence officials in the year preceding the November 8 presidential election.

US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russia had intervened in the US electoral process at least in part to help Trump. US agents are now trying to determine whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Moscow to disrupt Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign, The Times reported.

The newspaper, citing current and former US officials, said that no such evidence has yet emerged.

Former Trump advisor Paul Manafort, who was among those campaign officials heard on the calls, told The Times that the claims were “absurd.”