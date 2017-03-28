Virat Kohli racing to be fit for Indian Premier League

Dharamsala (India) (AFP) – India’s firebrand skipper Virat Kohli may miss the start of the lucrative Indian Premier League T20 tournament as he races against time to recover from a shoulder injury.

Kohli, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, hurt his right shoulder while diving to stop a boundary during the drawn third Test against Australia in Ranchi.

He sat out the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala which India won by eight wickets to seal the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

“It’s still a few weeks to go before I can be 100 percent on the field,” Kohli, who managed only 46 runs in the series, told the post-match press conference.

“But these things happen in your career. Got to take it in my stride and move forward.”

Kohli, 28, said his shoulder was taking a while to heal because it was not a simple stress injury but an impact injury.

The IPL starts on April 5, with Bangalore playing defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener.

Bangalore have made it to three IPL finals but lost each time.