VEDIC FAIR – 7 Educational and Superbly Entertaining!

Vedic Fair 7 was held last weekend. Yet again, Ashirwad A Blessing put up a spectacular house full show of Indian heritage, religion and learning. The fun filled and entertaining non-stop show went for 5 hrs from 5 to 10 PM. The entrance of Cinco Ranch high school had been converted into a beautiful temple of Dasha Avatars of Bhagwan Maha Vishnu.

Vedic Fair 7 began with an invocation pooja by Hanuman Swamy of Rama Jaya Niketan Temple of Katy. Ashirwad Indian-LifeStyle Class students recited Shanthi Mantras as part of invocation pooja .ISKCON Houston group chanted Hari Nama Sankeertan from entrance to Bharat Bazaar Street sanctifying the whole area.

Ashirwad students contested in the Celebrate India Exhibits presentations. The students showcased varied topics ranging from religion to current issues with confidence and taking the contest to a level never seen before. Aryaa Joshi became Celebrate INDIA Exhibits Presentations 2018 Champion for her topic ‘Ayurveda – The Science of Life’. Sai Parthu Aki took runner up spot with his topic on ‘Sundar Kand – The Power of Devotion’.

Vedic Fair 7 showcased an amazing line up of Celebrate India exhibits comprising of extremely well researched presentations on India’s heritage. Amazing line up of topics include, Ayurveda – Science of Life by Aaryaa Joshi, Sundar Kand – Power of Devotion by Sai Pardhu Aki, Ashtanga – 8 Limbs of Yoga by Harshini Kaparaju, Incredible INDIA – World’s Largest Secular Democracy by Sudhiti Marri, Voices of India by Annika Ahuja, Save Precious Indian Rivers by Laalasa Kella, Agnidev – The Undying Flame by Rishi Kadiam, Famous Indian Sages – Ancient Scientists by Ajay Rao, Power of Sloka Chanting by Ishika Pandurangam, Angkor Wat – Heaven on Earth by Krish Varun, Mahatma Gandhi – Peace Warrior by Srinidhi Srikalyani, AGNI, Human-Divine Channel by Anushka Sapru, Bhagwad Githa – Management Lessons by Roshan Kadiam, Concept of Re-Incarnation by Vidhyaa Murugan, and Significance of Lighting a Diya by Reim Rao.

Dance Talent – Team Competition, is a new addition to VEDIC FAIR program line up. 6 teams competed in the finals presenting diverse dance forms, beautiful costumes and props adhering to the “Bhakti and Indian Heritage” theme. Championship was awarded to Studio Mudra School of Dance for their Patriotic Unity in Diversity performance, Choreographed by Rashmi Shashi.

Rare Sloka-Thon contest show cased a unique talent of chanting slokas from Sri Vishnu Sahasra Namam. Contestant have to recite Slokas by any number, in increments and in the reverse order. Sai Pardhu Aki lifted Enchanted Empress, the rare Sloka-thon rolling trophy by becoming Sloka-Thon 2018 champion.

Prime time fast paced show, “10 Vishnus | 10 Avatars” mesmerized the house full audience. Show was inspired by 10 main avatars of Maha Vishnu and showcased Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narsimha, Vamana, ParashuRama, Rama, BalaRama, Krishna & Kalki avatars of Vishnu that incarnate to protect the good, punish the evil and reestablish law and order. A few stories highlighted faith in GOD is stronger than any evil power, Love for GOD is greater than any kingdom or power and GOD crushing Mahabali’s Ego and Greed and blessing him with boon.

The finale, ‘Brides of INDIA – Fusion Show’ choreographed by VEDIC FAIR Chair Geetha Ravula was a treat to the eyes & ears for its contemporary music, dazzling authentic costumes, and beautiful brides from Kashmir, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bengal and Odisha states.

Geetha Ravula – Vedic Fair chair thanked Ashirwad Team members for their continued service towards Indian Heritage.Ashirwad A Blessing Team thanked all the supporting organizations – ISKCON, Sanatan Hindu Center, Shri Sita Ram Foundation, Sri Rama Jayaniketan Temple, US Desi Gals, Hindus of Greater Houston, Daya Houston and organizations who participated in Celebrate India Inter-Faith exhibits, Buddhism by Universal Door Meditation Center, Islam by Islamic Society of Greater Houston, Jainism by JVB Preksha Meditation Center, and Vedic Bazaar Vendors. Ashirwad Team appreciated supporters of Vedic Fair Subhash and Sorojini Gupta, Umang Mehata, Judges Thara Namarasinhan and Indrani Parthasarathy. Ashirwad Team also thanked its media sponsors for continuous support.

8th chapter of Vedic Fair will be happening in February 2019. For continued updates visit facebook.com/VedicFair

Visitors and Participants share their experiences about VEDIC FAIR 7

Swapna Shah : Vedic Fair definitely keeps us and our kids rooted.

Shamal: Vedic fair gave the marvelous experience of Indian heritage. It’s an exquisitely arranged variety of cultural program. I participated in Brides of India fusion show as a bride from Goa and it was all Geethaji’s efforts which came alive in the show in our form.

Kavitha Kella : Vedic Fair is a blend of Spiritual and Indian cultural Experience. The trance of vedic fair cannot be expressed in mere words and it’s my fortune to experience it live for the past 4 years. Geetha ji and Sri ji have put tremendous effort through the years to impart Indian values and traditions in our kids and along with them as parents we also gained knowledge on the path of spirituality.

Rakhi Joshi (Mother of Ashirwad Students): In one line if I have to sum it up I would say Vedic Fair is a flamboyant celebration of positivity and goodness.

Surendra, First Time Vedic Fair Visitor: I have never seen anything like this before, it was way beyond my expectation. Sequence of events were well organized. I felt 5 hours passed by quickly.

Arya Joshi (9 year old), Champion: This is my 3rd year presenting at Vedic Fair, every year I not only improve my presentation skills but also learned and got inspired from others creativity.