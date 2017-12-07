UT Physicians hold Family Health Screening at Home Depot

FORT BEND – UT Physicians – Southwest partnered with Home Depot @ 6800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy., South Houston to host the health fair along with Home Depot Monthly Kids Workshop project on Dec 02, 2017 from 9:00Am-12:00PM. This partnership is based on a friendly home and healthy family concept to improve our communities’ health, safety and promote wellness for our surrounding communities. UT Physicians Southwest reached out to the community by hosting a health fair, which included health screenings, BMI & Blood Pressure to improve the community health awareness.

UT Physicians Southwest clinic manager Fahad Kamal said, “Through local business’s generous donation and support, this event was able to distribute food and supplies, which included both fresh vegetables and fruits.

UT Physicians –Southwest also provided educational resources, which included coloring books, pens, rulers, and pencils for children to enjoy the holiday celebration. Home Depot provided art and crafts that included a gingerbread house and Christmas tree photo frame for kids to build and take home with a Christmas goody bag. Our local Home Depot store manager, Ade Odoffin stated that, “Giving back is one of Home Depot‘s core value. Having these kids workshops are important part of fabric of the Home Depot by giving time, energy, and resource to the communities and society.” There are about 200 family members participated on 12/2/2017 and total 18 volunteers and staff from UT Physicians-Southwest and Medical students of UT Health McGovern Medical School.

Thank you our community partners: Merryland bakery; Southwestern National Bank; Jusgo Supermarket; wei-chuan; Home Depot