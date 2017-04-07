US threatens further strikes in Syria

The United States on Friday warned it was ready to hit Syria again after targeting an air base in a strike that infuriated Moscow and fuelled calls for a new diplomatic push to end the six-year war.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley delivered the warning at an emergency session of the UN Security Council where Russia accused President Donald Trump’s administration of violating international law and waging an “act of aggression” against its ally Syria.

“The United States took a very measured step last night,” Haley told the council. “We are prepared to do more, but we hope it will not be necessary.”

Launched in retaliation for a chemical attack blamed on President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the missile strike marked the first direct US assault on his regime.

Haley said the strike destroyed an air field from which Washington believes Damascus launched the attack on rebel-held Khan Sheikhun, where 86 people including 27 children died this week.

“We were fully justified in doing so,” she said.

The United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from warships in the Mediterranean at the Shayrat airfield near Homs in central Syria.

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the central Syrian air base was partially back in service by Friday, and that warplanes took off from it hours after the US raid and carried out bombing raids nearby.

Assad’s office called the strike “foolish and irresponsible” and Moscow announced a series of retaliatory steps including plans to strengthen Syrian air defenses.

“The United States will no longer wait for Assad to use chemical weapons without any consequences,” Haley said. “Those days are over.”

– Russia accuses US –

The United States did not seek Security Council authorization for the military action that followed days of global outrage at images of dead children from the suspected sarin gas attack.

It was Trump’s biggest military decision since taking office and marked a dramatic escalation in American involvement in Syria’s protracted war.

“The United States attacked the territory of sovereign Syria,” Russian Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told the council, denouncing a “flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression.”

“What America did is nothing but foolish and irresponsible behavior, which only reveals its short-sightedness and political and military blindness to reality,” Assad’s office said.

Damascus has denied using chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhun.

In Washington, a senior US official said Syria may have had help carrying out the alleged chemical attack, but stopped short of accusing Russia of complicity.

“We know the Russians have chemical expertise,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “We are carefully assessing any information that would implicate the Russians knew or assisted with this capability.”

– A new phase –

While threatening further strikes, the US ambassador also said it was time to press on with diplomatic efforts to achieve a political solution to end the war.

“Now we must move to a new phase: a drive toward a political solution to this horrific conflict.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged restraint and a renewed push for peace in Syria, saying “there is no other way to solve the conflict than through a political solution.”

Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey all supported Washington, with Ankara also calling for a no-fly zone in Syria.

But with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson due in Moscow next week, the Kremlin warned the US military action would inflict “considerable damage” on US-Russia ties.

It immediately suspended a deal with the United States aimed at avoiding clashes in Syrian airspace, though the foreign ministry did not scrap Tillerson’s visit.