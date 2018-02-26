Home » Featured » US Supreme Court hears case critical to future of unions

US Supreme Court hears case critical to future of unions

supreme

The US Supreme Court on Monday is set to take up a case that appears likely to deal a severe blow to the already declining union movement in America.

At stake is the issue of mandatory fees, which supporters argue are necessary to prevent non-union members from receiving the benefits of collective bargaining without assuming any cost.

Union leaders also say it is a crucial source of income for all their activities, from representing workers in contract negotiations to election spending.

But critics like Mark Janus, a child support specialist employed by the state of Illinois who brought the case, say docking their pay slips for organizations they did not sign up for is a violation of their constitutional right to free speech.

Janus is challenging a 1977 court ruling that declared that public sector workers can be required to pay a portion of union dues in order to cover their costs and stop non-members from becoming “free-riders.”

His case, which is being backed by the anti-union National Right to Work Foundation, is part of a decades-long offensive against labor representation by conservative organizations.

The issue last came before the court in March 2016 in a case brought by a group of California teachers.

The court remained deadlocked 4-4 between its progressive and conservative wings at a time when its ninth seat was vacant.

But the elevation of conservative Neil Gorsuch to the court by President Donald Trump last year is likely to prove a decisive factor this time around.

Aware of the potentially crippling ramifications, dozens of pro-union activists were seen protesting outside the court building Monday morning.


More news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *