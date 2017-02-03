US Navy sends destroyer to Yemen

The US Navy has sent a destroyer to waters off Yemen in response to an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a Saudi frigate, a defense official said Friday.

The USS Cole, which had been conducting operations in the Gulf, is now stationed in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off southwestern Yemen, the official said.

“They were moved down to the region in response to what happened to the Saudi frigate,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.