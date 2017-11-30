US-India relations at decisively upward trajectory

The North Jersey chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO-North Jersey) on the timely topic of “Where India US Relations are Heading” on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Jyoti Restaurant in Wayne, NJ.

The event was attended by over 60 people and even though was two days before the crucial Gubernatorial and State Senate and Assembly elections, the attendance included the Deputy Speaker of the NJ State Assembly, a Senator, an Assemblyman and numerous other elected New Jersey officials.

Rajul Shah, President of GOPIO North Jersey Chapter welcomed the guests and attendees and spoke about strengthening US India Relations and the importance of a meaningful dialogue that the seminar represents.

Thomas Abraham, Founder and Current Chairman of GOPIO International moderated the seminar and introduced the speakers as experts in their fields. The seminar focused on two key aspects. Professor Maya Chadda talked about Geopolitical and Economic Relations while the second speaker David Nachman, a leading Immigration Attorney with NPZ Law firm talked about the Immigration issues in which India US Relations have been caught up in the recent cross currents.

Ram Gadhavi, GOPIO Intl VP, also conveyed greetings from GOPIO International and spoke about a number of activities undertaken by the North Jersey Chapter of the GOPIO.

Prakash Shah, Co-Chair of GOPIO International Chamber of Commerce (GICC) and one of the original founders of GOPIO, introduced the political leaders and remembered the Indian Flag hoisting ceremony co-sponsored by GOPIO North Jersey Chapter in Clifton NJ on August 13, 2017. This was attended by over 300 people.

Addressing the Geopolitical and Economic Issues, Dr. Maya Chadda, Professor pf Political Science at William Patterson University asserted that the policy shifts under president Trump has strengthened India’s trust in a supportive United States, especially on the issues of terrorism and Pakistan’s role in it but that still doesn’t solve the basic dilemma for the US which needs Pakistan to stabilize Afghanistan and rid South Asia of terrorist safe havens. Similarly, the economic codependence between China and the US not to mention the US goal to contain North Korea will make the US hedge its bets between India and China.

“It is only in securing the Indo-Pacific where India’s naval contribution is clear and can be substantial, that the Indo-Us convergence is unquestionably beneficial to both. Notwithstanding these caveats, Indo-Us relations have again resumed a decisively upward trajectory,” Dr. Chadda added.

Attorney David Nachman addressed the issues of current hiatus in the issuance of H1B visas and the severe impact it is having on both the India and US High Technology Industries. According to Nachman, the US immigration and nationality law Arena is changing on a daily basis and presenting new challenges to immigration practitioners as well as for visa applicants.

The seminar was concluded with a vote of thanks by Dhananjay Desai, VP, GOPIO North Jersey Chapter, He particularly thanked David Nachman and NPZ Law firm for sponsoring this event.