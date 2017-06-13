Trump to host South Korea’s Moon at the White House for North Korea talks amid fresh warnings that the Pyongyang regime is a ‘clear and present danger to all’

President Donald Trump will host South Korea’s new leader Moon Jae-In for talks on containing North Korea’s nuclear program, officials said Tuesday, amid fresh Pentagon warnings that the Pyongyang regime is a ‘clear and present danger to all.’

A White House statement said the two leaders will meet June 29-30 to discuss ways of building on what America frequently calls its ‘ironclad’ alliance with South Korea.

Moon, a center-left politician who was sworn in last month after a landslide election win, favors engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, rather than the hardline stance taken by the conservative government of his ousted predecessor Park Geun-Hye.

Trump too has signaled a willingness to try a different tack with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Though he often denounced China on the campaign trail, Trump is now leaning on Beijing to help rein in its ally North Korea’s weapons program, a move that has sparked anguish among Asian allies who fret China might exact a quid pro quo to make Washington go easy on other regional issues.

News of the talks came as Trump’s top military officials, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis and General Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told lawmakers that the threat from North Korea has not diminished.

Mattis called North Korea the ‘most urgent and dangerous threat’ to peace and security, and said its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them has increased in pace and scope.

‘The regime’s nuclear weapons program is a clear and present danger to all, and the regime’s provocative actions, manifestly illegal under international law, have not abated despite United Nations’ censure and sanctions,’ the defense chief said in written testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday morning.

Dunford underscored these concerns and said North Korea has ‘demonstrated a willingness’ to use malicious cyber tools against governments and industry.

The U.S. government issued a rare alert on the activities of a hacking group it dubbed ‘Hidden Cobra’ on Tuesday, as well, saying the group was part of the North Korean government and that more attacks were likely.

The joint alert from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that ‘cyber actors of the North Korean government’ had targeted the media, aerospace and financial sectors, as well as critical infrastructure, in the United States and globally.