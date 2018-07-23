Trump once again calls for end to Mueller probe

US President Donald Trump called once again Monday for an end to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia interference in the 2016 election, insisting it has been “discredited.”

“A disgrace to America,” Trump tweeted, referring to the rationale prosecutors used to place a former campaign advisor, Carter Page, under FBI surveillance.

“They should drop the discredited Mueller Witch Hunt now!” he added.

Trump has come under a barrage of criticism over the past week for what was seen as overly conciliatory treatment of Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Helsinki.

Mueller, a former FBI director, is investigating whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia’s covert attempt to sway the US elections in favor of the former reality TV star, and if the president obstructed justice.

A dozen Russian intelligence agents were recently indicted for hacking into Democratic party computers. Four members of the Trump campaign also have been charged for alleged crimes, but they were not directly linked to collusion.

Trump, who insists there was no collusion, repeatedly claims he is the target of a “witch hunt.”