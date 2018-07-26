Total Wine & More opens in Sugar Land

by Susan Pothanikat

SUGAR LAND, TX—On July 18th, 2018, Total Wine & More held their pre-grand opening party for their new Sugar Land location at 16762 Southwest Fwy. Total Wine & More is a family owned and operated national store chain, with 189 stores and growing, they are the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine. The Sugar Land location is the 9th store in Houston.

We all know that everything is bigger in Texas, and Total Wine & More does not disappoint. A typical store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world. Total Wine & More also carries more than 2,500 beers, from America’s most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports, and more than 3,000 different spirits in every style and price range. They are always updating their selection and get approached by new vendors daily. They boast of many local wines and craft beers that you won’t find elsewhere. If you can’t find it at Total Wine & More, you probably won’t find it at any other store.

Guests at the grand opening party were treated to an evening filled with wine tasting with delicious appetizers and desserts. A professional cheese carver welcomed guests to a live carving of cheese in the shape of a boot as well as in the shape of the state of Texas. A live band entertained the guests while they toured the store, learning about the various wines the store carries and the different counties they are from. This Total Wine & More location also has a cigar and accessories section which is something other competitive retailers do not offer.Not only does Total Wine & More offer free weekly wine tastings, but they also have special events, along with classes where you can enhance your beer, wine and spirit IQ. This also makes for a fun date night activity aside from bringing home a few new bottles to try.

Executives from the team, including Sugar Land store manager, Mark Shugerman, initiated the ribbon cutting, while guests all cheered and toasted with complimentary champagne. A live demonstration was given on how to properly open a bottle of champagne, which normally requires six twists of the top chamber, followed by holding the cork and turning the bottom of the bottle until you hear the “pop”.

A percentage of the opening weekend sales will be donated to Fort Bend Cares for Kids, a local Fort Bend charity. Angel Tapia, Executive Director of Fort Bend Cares for Kids, presented a gift to the Total Wine & More team, thanking them for partnering with them during their grand opening. Even if you don’t drink alcohol, visiting this Total Wine & More location is an educational experience for the senses that you will surely enjoy. For more details, visit www.totalwine.com