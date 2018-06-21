Top Cybersecurity expert Anup Ghosh joins Accenture Security

ARLINGTON, VA; June 13 – Accenture today announced the appointment of industry veteran and cybersecurity expert, Dr. Anup Ghosh, as managing director in Accenture Security. In his new role, Ghosh will bring his technology focused background and executive leadership to lead strategic technology investments that help scale Accenture Security’s rapid growth in the managed security services business.

“Accenture Security’s managed security services business has been growing rapidly because of the significant value we offer our clients in finding threats on networks before they can cause business impact. Anup’s expertise in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and developing high growth businesses will be critical to continue to scale our business in the coming years,” said Kelly Bissell, senior managing director of Accenture Security. “Anup is a recognized leader in the security field and his creative technical acumen will be a valuable asset as we deliver advanced security solutions that build business resilience, tailored to our clients’ industries. His successful track record for providing security expertise to some of the world’s largest organizations makes him a perfect fit for our security strategy.”

Ghosh brings a wealth of cybersecurity experience to Accenture. Most recently, he was founder and former CEO at Invincea, Inc., a Virginia-based machine learning cybersecurity company, until Invincea was acquired by Sophos in March 2017. Prior to founding Invincea, he was a Program Manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) where he created and managed an extensive portfolio of cybersecurity programs.

“Threat actors have become highly skilled at attacking organizations while staying below the radar for prolonged periods of time. Most companies are ill-equipped, understaffed, and overwhelmed with the daily grind of cyber risks and events to know which threats to focus on that can cause business impact,” said Dr. Anup Ghosh. “I am pleased to join Accenture at a time when it is going through an extraordinary period of growth in cybersecurity. I believe the future of cybersecurity operations will move to tech-enabled teams of cybersecurity experts. Accenture’s leading market presence, deep bench of industry expertise and strong foundation of technology-based alliance relationships sets the standard for our industry.”

In Accenture’s 2018 State of Cyber Resilience study, 83 percent of the 4,600 respondents polled agreed that new technologies are essential and they would commit funding to them if they could. But only 40 percent are investing in advanced technologies to improve their security defenses.

Earlier in his career, Ghosh held roles as Chief Scientist in the Center for Secure Information Systems at George Mason University and as Vice President of Research at Cigital, Inc. He has served as a member of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board and the Naval Studies Board, informing the future of American cyber defenses.