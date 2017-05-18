Tight race sends Sugar Land City Council candidates to runoff

FORT BEND, May 16, 2017 – The results of the May 6 election for the District 4 representative on the Sugar Land City Council were too close to call, sending the two candidates with the highest percentage of votes into a runoff election.

Carol McCutcheon, who received 36 percent of the votes, and Qaisar “Q” Imam, who received 34 percent, will both be on the ballot again on June 10. The third candidate, Sean Burnett, fell short of making the runoff with nearly 30 percent of the votes.

McCutcheon is a retired engineer who has lived in Sugar Land for more than 23 years and has served on the city’s Land Use Advisory Committee and Charter Review Commission.

Imam, a senior project manager at IBM, has lived in Sugar Land for nearly nine years and is active on the boards of the Exchange Club of Fort Bend, the Fort Bend Rainbow Room and the Civilian Engagement for the Association of the United States Army.

Incumbent Harish Jajoo, who has held the office since May 2015, opted not to run for re-election in order to focus on business pursuits, according to Sugar Land City Secretary Glenda Gundermann.

In addition to the Sugar Land City Council race, the elections on May 6 decided more than a dozen local seats – including a number of upsets.

Incumbent mayor of the City of Needville, Delbert Wendt, was unseated by Ernie Stuart, who earned nearly 80 percent of the votes. In Rosenberg, the sitting mayor, Cynthia McConathy, was defeated by Bill Benton. Mayor Evalyn Wendt Mooreof Richmond, however, retained her seat with about 70 percent of the vote.

All three of the incumbents running for the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, Jason Burdine, Kristin Tassin and KP George, retained their seats. On the Lamar CISD Board of Trustees, two incumbents, Kathryn Kaminski and Kay Danzigerwill remain on the board, while Joe Hubenak defeated incumbent Anna Gonzales as District 6 representative and Mandi Bronsell defeated James Beebe to fill the District 3 seat.

For more detailed local election results, including several propositions and Municipal Utility District issues, visit fortbendcountytx.gov/elections.