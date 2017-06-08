TiECON 2017 attracts global entrepreneurs in thousands to Silicon Valley

by Emily Hubbell

(Special to Voice of Asia)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Entrepreneurs are the demographic that will solve the world’s biggest problems. However, tackling these challenges requires global collaboration.

That was the undeniable theme at TiECON 2017, a two-day event held on May 5 and May 6, that drew thousands of entrepreneurs, startups and investors to the heart of Silicon Valley last month. TiECON is the signature event of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).

With 60 percent increased attendance and 20 percent more women speakers than at any previous TiECON, this was the event’s most diverse year yet, according to Ram K. Reddy, president of TiE Silicon Valley. This year’s attendees represented 31 countries around the world and more than 800 startups, including many who traveled from Asia to attend.

“The scene in India is changing dramatically on multiple fronts. The amount of people the country is adding to its population is leaps and bounds, and that creates pressure on the infrastructure to provide more jobs. The only way to do it is the fostering of entrepreneurship. To succeed we need to work across global ecosystems,” said Jay Krishnan, chief executive officer of Hyderabad-based T-Hub, the fastest growing startup incubator in India and sponsor for TieCON 2017.

There are currently 19,000 startups in India, with financial technology (fintech) and consumer Internet ranking as the top focuses, according to the Indian Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey 2015-16. These startups have created more than 80,000 jobs in the country—and that number is only expected to continue skyrocketing. However, Indian startups still lag behind in number of exits, and this is one reason why startups see global collaboration as key to their success.

“No one startup can solve every problem in the world. By being at a platform like TieCON, I can interact with startups that are solving different problems, and share our expertise and gain from theirs,” said Ravi Teja, founder of startup Ayasta Technologies and one of 200 startups in the T-Hub network.

In Singapore, another emerging global startup ecosystem, there has been a dramatic increase in collaboration with Indian, Chinese and U.S. startups, said Woon Yong Lim, Regional Head of Marketing & Communications for TieCON exhibitor Extra Space Asia Group.

“Everyone is converging together in today’s ecosystem. We no longer work in silos, and here in Singapore we’re in the business of bringing people together to make a difference in areas like fintech. There’s a hunger in Singapore just like we see in Silicon Valley and other U.S. startup hubs,” Lim said.

Silicon Valley has long been the world leader in startup and technology. However, two of the five fastest growing startup ecosystems are in Texas—Dallas and Austin. According to Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, Houston’s startup pipeline is 2,284 percent bigger today than it was 15 years ago, but the city’s future as a startup hub will depend on the quality of deal flow coming from its accelerators, incubators, and hubs.

“Today there are a bunch of things that are being solved (in established tech markets like Silicon Valley) that are of really no use to the world. And that’s where I believe Tier II ecosystems play a key role, because they’re not simply chasing valuation,” Krishna said.

TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, executives and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. The organization, whose mission is to foster entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking, education, incubation and funding, currently has 13,000 members in 61 chapters across 18 countries.

View the full TiECON keynotes at virtual.tiecon.org