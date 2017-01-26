TiE Houston host its first networking event of 2017

HOUSTON – On Thursday, January 19, 2017, TiE Houston hosted their first networking social of 2017 at Ciao Bello. They had over 60 CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs present. Everyone celebrated the appointment of their new TiE Houston President, Dr. Arun Pasrija as well as the kickoff of TiE Global’s 25th anniversary year. They also welcome Vijay Menon, Executive Director of TiE Global who shared the events and initiatives that are going to take place worldwide, including right here in Houston.

TiE’s next event will be a Charter Member Dinner on February 11th and a follow up to last year’s Keynote Speaker event on energy in March. Also, in April TiE Houston will be hosting the 2 winning teams from the Asia and Europe TISC competition to participate in the Rice Business Plan Competition.

TiE Houston is proud to be an active chapter of the 56 TiE chapters across 18 countries, with the newest being Mexico joining in 2016. They pride themselves in celebrating in the diversity that Houston is known for and helping the thriving entrepreneurial to grow even more.

To get involved with TiE Houston or future event information visit: www.houston.tie.org or e-mail admin@houston.tie.org